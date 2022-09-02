BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend vs yen to correct with Treasury yields on jobs data

Sept 2 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Friday from its latest 24-year high at 140.80 after strong but less inflationary U.S. jobs data tugged Treasury yields lower, increasing the risk of a correction toward support at 139 before the next leg higher.

Friday's 140.80 peak on EBS fulfilled the 100% Fibo objective off August's base. It also hit the upper 10-day Bolli that's capped new highs recently.

Daily RSIs cresting above 70 suggests scope for a pullback to Thursday's 139.00 low and the 38.2% Fibo of the rise from Aug. 23's swing low at 138.90, particularly if ISM non-manufacturing on Tuesday disappoints.

The 50% Fibo and uptrend line from Aug. 11 are at 138.31.

After a correction, 143.97, the 161.8% Fibo off August's base, looks possible.

Two-year Treasury yields fell 11bp, as did spreads over 2-year JGB yields. And 10-year JGB yields earlier hit the BoJ's 25bp yield curve control cap, so if Treasury yields rise again, their spread above JGB yields will be unimpeded.

The Fed is still priced to hike 75bp in September, with rates peaking around 3.9% by spring versus no expectation of BOJ YCC expansion and little fear of Japanese FX intervention.

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KW94SR

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

