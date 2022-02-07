BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend vs yen struggles with Fed-led risk-aversion

Feb 7 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is holding its pandemic recovery uptrend intact, but it has struggled since hitting five-year highs on Jan. 4, despite increasing Fed rate hike bets largely because of concerns that U.S. inflation fight will weigh on riskier assets, thus supporting the safe-haven yen.

Friday's strong U.S. jobs data Friday was the latest chapter in that saga.

USD/JPY's Monday low at 114.915 on EBS held key kijun support that is reinforced by the 10-day moving average at 114.865. But the day's small losses occurred while 10-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads and U.S. stocks posted modest gains, adding to the breakdown in normal correlations.

USD/JPY's correlation to e-minis has plunged from .75 in late December to -0.07, and its correlation to 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads fell from December's 0.91 peak to 0.1 last week and 0.25 last.

These correlation breakdowns look tied to risk-off flows triggered by faster Fed tightening pricing that favored the yen and saw the Treasury yield curve bear flatten while the JGB curve steepened.

Friday's payrolls report ought to reduce worries about the U.S. economy's ability to handle some rate hikes, but S&Ps are still down 6.6% from January's highs, so the risk reaction to Thursday's CPI report looks pivotal.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

