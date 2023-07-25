BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend vs yen stalled ahead of Fed, BoJ and more US data

July 25 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell 0.25% on Tuesday despite Treasury-JGB yields spreads rising further and reinforced by firmer Philly Fed and consumer confidence ahead of the Fed and BoJ meetings on Wednesday and Friday, the results of which should determine whether resistance by 142 will be overcome for a run at July highs.

The rebound from July's 137.245 low on EBS has stalled below the falling 21-day moving average, last at 141.72, figure resistance at 142 and the 61.8% Fibo of the June-July collapse at 142.08.

Tuesday's 141.01 low breached the daily kijun and 50% Fibo at 141.16, with the market in position pruning mode prior to the Fed and BoJ meetings and important U.S. data on Thursday and Friday.

The Fed's widely expected to hike 25bp, so indications from the policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's presser as to the likelihood of a further rate hike is the main focus. The market only sees an additional rate hike as roughly a one-in-three chance before rate cuts expected by next March.

U.S. jobless claims, Q2 GDP, core PCE, ECI and Michigan sentiment out on Thursday and Friday could better inform Fed expectations and the durability of USD/JPY uptrend.

Yen weakness on expectations BoJ policy will be unchanged on Friday have mostly been priced in, but there's some cautiousness about a yen bullish shock hike to its JGB yield cap.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

