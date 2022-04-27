BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend vs yen resumes, 20-year highs back in play

April 27 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's downward correction from April's 20-year high held above key support this week, which has put that peak back in play as Treasury yields rebounded with lingering global risk-aversion unable save yen from the broader dollar bull run.

USD/JPY's correction from its 129.43 peak was due to profit-taking and broader yen short-covering amid global derisking related to China lockdowns, the Ukraine war and receding central bank stimulus.

But the dollar remains the dominant safe-haven currency, surging to multi-year highs reinforced by the Fed's aggressive rate hiking and balance sheet rundown plans.

Despite speculation to the contrary, the BOJ won't exit extreme policy accommodation, given its ongoing purchases of 10-year JGBs at its 25bp yield curve cap and after being urged by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to remain ultra-easy .

Thus, Wednesday's rebound in Treasury yields puts USD/JPY's its 20-year peak in play again, with 2002's 135.20 high on EBS the next major hurdle.

Considering USD/JPY has been in base-building mode since 1995 and this year's advance has cleared the neckline of the bullish inverted head-and-shoulders formation that's been developing since 1995, it's not unrealistic to consider whether the left armpit of that formation at 147.64 is attainable over time.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

