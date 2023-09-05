News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend vs yen remains intact as 150 is eyed

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 05, 2023 — 10:52 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose to fresh 2023 peak of 147.69 on Tuesday. Higher U.S. yields have been the dominant factor behind the rally in the pair with the benchmark 10-year yield back to 4.25% and now 11bps shy from posting a new cycle high.

While relatively dovish comments from the typically hawkish Federal Reserve policymaker Christopher Waller provided a brief reprieve for the yen, the absence of a pullback in U.S. yields coupled with oil prices rallying on the back of Saudi Arabia extending production cuts has the USD/JPY uptrend intact for now.

As is usually the case for USD/JPY it is largely a yield play. Therefore, with the Federal Reserve maintaining tight policy, while the Bank of Japan shows little signs of deviating from its ultra-loose monetary policy, the path of least remains tilted to the upside for USD/JPY.

Alongside this, should the 10-year yield break above the trend high at 4.36%, USD/JPY would likely be on course to return to 150.

Technically, there is little in the way of notable resistance until the 150.00 handle. However, the daily RSI is showing a bearish divergence, suggesting the move higher could be exhausted. That said, while this may caution against chasing USD/JPY higher, dips in the pair are likely to meet good demand. Support resides at 145.68 (21-DMA) and 145.00 (June/July peaks).

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY daily chart comment https://tmsnrt.rs/44Enz5K

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.