BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend vs yen remains intact as 150 is eyed

Sept 5 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose to fresh 2023 peak of 147.69 on Tuesday. Higher U.S. yields have been the dominant factor behind the rally in the pair with the benchmark 10-year yield back to 4.25% and now 11bps shy from posting a new cycle high.

While relatively dovish comments from the typically hawkish Federal Reserve policymaker Christopher Waller provided a brief reprieve for the yen, the absence of a pullback in U.S. yields coupled with oil prices rallying on the back of Saudi Arabia extending production cuts has the USD/JPY uptrend intact for now.

As is usually the case for USD/JPY it is largely a yield play. Therefore, with the Federal Reserve maintaining tight policy, while the Bank of Japan shows little signs of deviating from its ultra-loose monetary policy, the path of least remains tilted to the upside for USD/JPY.

Alongside this, should the 10-year yield break above the trend high at 4.36%, USD/JPY would likely be on course to return to 150.

Technically, there is little in the way of notable resistance until the 150.00 handle. However, the daily RSI is showing a bearish divergence, suggesting the move higher could be exhausted. That said, while this may caution against chasing USD/JPY higher, dips in the pair are likely to meet good demand. Support resides at 145.68 (21-DMA) and 145.00 (June/July peaks).

