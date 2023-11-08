BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend vs yen pushing barriers, maybe MoF's buttons

Nov 8 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has recaptured the daily high of 150.74 struck just before Friday's disappointing payrolls, but it now faces resistance by 151 as it nears 2023/22 peaks at 151.74/94 that Japan's MoF may decide to protect if next week's U.S. inflation reports reaffirm Fed-BoJ policy disparity.

If U.S. CPI and PPI, amid tumbling energy prices this month, each rise by the 0.1% forecast from September, the higher-for-longer Fed narrative could weaken, and the dollar with it.

Wednesday's 10-year note auction will be a barometer of sentiment in the face of rising bond-market supply, but Fed policy versus a fairly static BoJ looks more important.

Wednesday's high at 150.99 on EBS came at the upper 10-week Bolli and near the weekly ATR-projected range top at 151.12, which did well in limiting weekly ranges since 2021. The nearest options expiries on Thursday and Friday are at 151, while the biggest are at 150.

The uptrend remains supported by the 10-week moving average and weekly tenkan, now at 149.20/8.825, that caught last week's sharp sell-off, and by attraction toward 152 expiries into the Nov. 14 U.S. CPI report. Risk/reversals also show negligible downside protection despite the close proximity to 2023/22 peaks and potential MoF intervention to defend them.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

