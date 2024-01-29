BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend vs yen needs Fed restraint to clear 149-plus hurdles

Jan 29 (Reuters) - USD/JPY traded modestly softer on Monday with lower Treasury yields, and the sharp advance from December's lows may need the Fed and U.S. jobs data to support Treasury yields to get above a thicket of resistance just beyond 149 and January's current 148.80 high.

The rise from December's low of 140.27 back toward 2023/22 peaks at 151.92/94 has been driven by a reduction in Fed rate cut pricing and BoJ rate hike hopes, with this week's Fed meeting and important labor market data crucial to keeping short-term Treasury yields and the dollar supported.

USD/JPY upside looks limited if JOLTS on Tuesday, ADP on Wednesday, jobless claims on Thursday and the employment report on Friday portray a labor market that continues to cool slowly from pandemic-driven extreme tightness, as a March Fed rate cut would likely remain close to a coin toss in futures pricing. That's assuming no overly dovish shift in the Fed statement or Chair Jerome Powell's press conference on Wednesday.

The uptrend faces the 76.4% Fibo of the November-December 151.92-140.27 plunge at 149.17 driven by aggressive Fed-BoJ policy convergence pricing. That Fibo is near key November pre-breakdown lows and the ABC objective off the initial December-January rebound. Clearing it and 150 and eyeing the 2022/23 peaks would require the jobs data broadly beat forecast.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/47SYo10

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/4beFm82

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

