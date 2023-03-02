BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend vs yen looks to Tokyo CPI, US ISM for next leg up

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY made new trend highs on Thursday after data showing jobless claims fell and could further retrace its 151.94-127.215 October-January drop if new 22-year highs in 2-year UST-JGB yields spreads follow Friday's forecast Tokyo core inflation retreat and decent ISM non-manufacturing data.

Thursday's 137.10 EBS high pierced the 100-day moving average at 136.78, but held below the rising 200-DMA and key Dec. 20 high at 137.28/7.465. A close above the 38.2% Fibo of the October-January plunge at 136.66 would increase the risk of the 50% and 61.8% Fibos at 139.58/42.50 eventually being reached.

Symbolically, a close above the top of the Dec. 20 BoJ yield curve cap hike session's 137.465-130.58 range would put a period on fears incoming BoJ leadership will ramp up rates again soon.

With Tokyo February CPI ex fresh food and energy forecast falling to 3.3% from 4.3% year-on-year in January, BoJ reluctance to tightening policy will become self-evident.

Perhaps more challenging will be further expansion of Fed rate hike pricing, now peaked by 5.5% in September and nearly 90bp higher than just before January's non-farm payrolls rose more than twice forecast.

Wednesday's pullback low was caught by the 200-HMA, now key support at 135.49.

