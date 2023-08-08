BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend vs yen keep's August peak in play, CPI key for June's

Aug 8 (Reuters) - USD/JPY got closer to August's 143.89 highs with Tuesday's 143.435 risk-off and dollar dollar driven highs, but pushing past August's peak and other nearby resistance toward June's 145.07 highs might need Thursday's U.S. CPI report to boost Treasury yields and create greater derisking in the dollar's favor.

Today's risk-off gains stemmed from dire China trade data, Moody's cutting ratings of some U.S. banks and Italy's proposed 40% windfall tax on banks.

Though the yen is firmer against most currencies save for the bigger haven dollar today, weakening Japan real and nominal wages point to the BoJ continuing to err on the side of easing, despite its higher hard cap on 10-year GBP yields. Ten-year JGB yields are down almost 6bps from their post-BoJ meeting peak at 65.8bps.

That all leaves USD/JPY off Tuesday's highs and drawn to large 143 expiries, with traders eyeing a test of the post-BoJ peak at 143.89 by hourly, daily and medium-term resistance surrounding 144.

The upper 13-day Bolli and ATR-projected highs are at 144.12/15. The weekly Bolli and ATR tops are at 144.95-96.

Clearing hurdles near 144 may require that Thursday's U.S. CPI bolsters the probability of another Fed hike and, or, reduces the roughly 100bps of rate cuts priced in by September 2024.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

