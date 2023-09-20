BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend vs yen increasingly dependent on Fed and BoJ

Sept 20 (Reuters) - USD/JPY longs are looking for a hawkish Fed hold today, but the importance of the BoJ policy announcement on Friday may have increased by the potential for Japanese FX intervention being clouded by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comments late Tuesday that made U.S. consent "dependent on details."

If Japan's MoF now sees the use of yen-supporting intervention more strictly confined to periods of excessive volatility, namely a rapid yen fall toward 2022's 32-year low at 151.94 on EBS, rather than a more gradual rise toward 150, seen as a line in the sand, then the burden of supporting the currency could fall more heavily on the BoJ.

Further BoJ loosening of yield curve controls on Friday would be modestly yen-positive.

But first the market will scrutinize the Fed's dot plots, economic projections and Chair Jerome Powell's press conference for indications whether one more rate hike is likely after today's hold, and how long before cuts might begin next year. Failure to meet higher-for-long rate expectations could sound a retreat for the overbought dollar.

Treasury yields fell faster than immobile JGB yields on Wednesday after Gilts yields tumbled followed a surprising drop in UK inflation rates. But 2-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads remain above 5%, so USD/JPY dips will be bought until U.S. data starts to disappoint.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

