BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend vs yen eyes US data for inspiration, possible risks

Sept 12 (Reuters) - USD/JPY shook off Monday's retreat, which followed BoJ rate-hike hints, and will be looking to U.S. inflation and retail sales data for assurances that the Fed will keep rates higher for longer, reinforcing still bullishly wide Treasury-JGB yield spreads.

The recovery from Monday's lows was aided by a key LDP lawmaker on Tuesday reiterating his, and likely Japan's government's, preference that the BoJ not rush into exiting ultra-easy policies.

Higher longer-term JGB yields would help Japan's banking sector and fight inflation but present borrowing challenges considering Japan's extraordinarily high debt-to-GDP ratio.

That leaves the Fed and upcoming U.S. data as bigger near-term drivers, particularly Wednesday's CPI report that is forecast to show overall prices rising 0.6% from July due largely to energy prices, but with core CPI more tame at 0.2%.

Energy prices have risen further since July, so the subdued core forecast is key for the Fed.

Early warning signs that businesses and consumers are starting to struggle with high rates and inflation bare watching as possible precursors to the Fed shifting more toward timing 2024 rate cuts and USD/JPY being unable to best last year's 32-year peak.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

