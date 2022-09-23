BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend vs yen eyes 145 into month-end, PMIs a plus

Sept 23 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has recovered about half of Thursday's yen-buying intervention tumble, and is supported by improving U.S. PMIs , but it may hold below increasingly large 145 option expiries until month-end.

Thursday's 145.90-140.31 plunge was followed by rebounds toward the 200-hour moving average, now at 143.36, as still wide Treasury-JGB yield spreads and bullishly diverging Fed-BOJ policies suggest USD/JPY intervention drops are buying opportunities .

Nonetheless, the size of Thursday's drop will make USD/JPY bulls a little wary about buying above 145 and toward Thursday's pre-intervention peak, as increasingly larger 145 option expiries into month-end suggest.

The MOF's top currency diplomat highlighted that a specific USD/JPY level isn't being defended but left the door open to further yen buying at any price or time, including holidays, keeping traders on edge .

This year's pattern of USD/JPY pullbacks following Fed rate hikes to correct overbought positioning would look more of short-term threat if the 10-DMA isn't closed above or the 21-DMA at 142 is closed below.

Longer-term, 2-year Treasury-JGB- yields spreads above 4% and no BOJ tightening indications point to 1998's 147.63 peak and Fibo targets straddling 150 being reached.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

