BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend vs yen at greater risk on diverging PMIs

Aug 23 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell 0.8% and below supports by 145 after Treasury-JGB yields spreads tumbled in response to Japan's August PMIs beating forecast and U.S. PMI's missing badly, putting this summer's uptrend at risk if Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday and hard U.S. data fail to offer support.

USD/JPY technicals and the broader short yen spec positioning were already flashing overbought warnings before Wednesday's drop to last week's lows.

A close below the 13-day moving average and major options expiries at 145 could facilitate a test of supports near 144 and potentially the kijun at 142.31 on EBS if those props give way after Powell.

Though the U.S. S&P Global data normally does not carry much weight with markets, the disappointment was made more imposing because it followed serious misses in European PMIs, suggesting a broader western weakening trend.

Hard August U.S. data, like next Friday's payrolls and PMIs later in September, will be eyed for confirmation and the potential for rate cuts.

Powell's speech on Friday may not support the earlier-easing view, but markets are pricing in more than 100bp of rate cuts in 2024 because the impact of the biggest rate hikes in four decades is seen hurting the economy eventually.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.