BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend revived by need for safety, yield; April 1 pivotal

March 31 (Reuters) - The dollar index rebounded on Thursday after testing its uptrend line from February's pre-Ukraine invasion levels, led by EUR/USD selling amid ongoing angst regarding economic damage from the war in Ukraine, with the 21-day moving average now key to unlocking further gains.

Russia confirmed it will only accept roubles as payment for natural gas starting April 1 , as the EU have said they will not use roubles , creating an economically critical standoff. The EU cannot easily replace the 40% of the gas supplies provided by Russia .

Danish nat gas prices advanced and the dollar rallied toward Thursday's 98.366 rebound high, led by EUR weakness.

The dollar uptrend will target its 99.415 pandemic recovery peak if prices close above the converged 21-day moving average and tenkan at 98.53-55.

Month, quarter, and, in Japan's case, fiscal year-end, flows weighed on the dollar this week, but could well reverse now, especially if U.S. employment and ISM data bolster the case for the Fed raising rates faster and more than the ECB and BoE, and with the BOJ increasing QE to keep JGB yields, and the yen, from rising.

