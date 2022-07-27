BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend intact, could test highs if Fed Chair Powell persists

July 27 (Reuters) - The haven dollar index's uptrend is on the cusp of its next leg up, as markets brace for another 75bp Fed rate hike this afternoon amid mixed U.S. data, Europe's treacherous economic outlook and hopes Fed Chair Powell will not signal a premature end to the tightening cycle due to recession anxiety.

The dollar index on Tuesday rebounded off its uptrend line across its June lows, having corrected its overbought condition from July's 20-year high at 109.29. A close today, after the Fed meeting, above Friday's 107.35 high, and nearby daily tenkan at 107.41, would bolster the outlook for July's highs to be tested.

Leading the dollar higher is EUR/USD's -- index's majority component -- fall on increasing evidence key Russian natural gas supplies are being intentionally withheld just as the ECB and euro zone face serious issues related to Italian debt sustainability with the ECB starting to raise rates to fight inflation.

Ten-year bund-BTP yield spreads are back up near June's multi-year highs, while 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads are up today, but close to July's lows that fostered EUR/USD's brief break below parity.

USD/JPY, the second-largest index component, is resuming its uptrend after a recent correction .

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

