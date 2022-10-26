BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend in doubt as yield, tech supports threatened

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Wednesday as the Bank of Canada's unexpectedly small 50bp hike encouraged a deeper pullback in peak Fed rate bets, putting its 13-week moving average in focus as a potential trigger for more losses.

The dollar breached the prior October low at 110.05 as EUR/USD, the index's majority component, traded entirely above this year's downtrend line, and cleared its prior October high by parity. But falling daily cloud cover has yet to be overtaken.

A weekly dollar close below the 13-week moving average at 110.06 would raise the risk of a fall to 21-WMA and kijun support at 108.39/03.

Sterling, a flashpoint for global risk recently, surpassed key resistance by 1.1500, but has yet to clear its 1.1638 downtrend line since February and the daily cloud base.

Peak Fed hike pricing remains key for the dollar after terminal rate pricing above 5% proved fleeting amid weakening U.S. data.

If a head-and-shoulders top formation in 2-year Treasury-bund yield spreads is confirmed with a neckline break, perhaps after Thursday's ECB meeting and next Wednesday's Fed meeting, a broader dollar correction is likely.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3SIYa4W

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3N9Sz6L

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.