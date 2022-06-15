BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend against yen not yet pricing in bigger Fed hikes

June 15 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's rally over the past week, which paused ahead of the Fed rate decision on Wednesday, has lagged the bullish 54bps surge in 2-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads, suggesting it will trend higher unless the U.S. central bank disappoints the market's hawkish expectations.

USD/JPY is in its 16th consecutive session with higher lows, but that advance has slowed despite the 54bps surge in 2-year Treasury-JGB yields.

Wednesday's much weaker than forecast U.S. retail sales injected a kernel of angst that the pair of 75bp Fed rate hikes the market has priced in this week may be a tough act to follow.

While USD/JPY is dealing with overbought headwinds, there would have to be a close below Tuesday's 133.88 EBS low to even break the bullish chain of higher lows and signal a correction toward the daily tenkan at 132.64 before the next rise to new 24-year highs and the next upside target at 136.50.

The BOJ won't raise rates Friday, though speculation the central bank will eventually be forced to widen its 10-yr JGB yield curve control and rising longer-term JGB yields offer the yen a modicum of support .

