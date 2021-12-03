BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar uptrend against yen needs yield-stocks doom loop to end

Dec 3 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rallied on Friday to 113.61 before encountering rejection near Wednesday's highs as the negative feedback loop between rising Treasury yields on strong data and Fed tightening plans triggered selling in stocks, a response that must be overcome for the dollar to extend its rally meaningfully.

Weaker equities pulled Treasury yields lower, and the dollar along with them, creating strong demand for the safe-haven yen in the process.

USD/JPY dipped initially on Friday's disappointing payrolls increase, but quickly rallied to session highs with Treasury yields due to the sharp slide in the jobless rate driven by impressive employment gains in the household survey .

Treasury yields faltered despite record high ISM non-manufacturing data that included a sharp rise in its employment index .

For USD/JPY to get above key retracement resistance by 114.03 , Treasury yields and stocks have to rise together.

USD/JPY also needs the front of the Treasury yield curve to stop flattening, as that trend suggests a lower fed funds terminal rate and less economic tolerance for higher rates.

Daily techs are supportive, but clearing 114.03 is key for restarting the rise to multi-year highs.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

