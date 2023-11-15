News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar upside wanes vs yen as Treasury yields establish lower range

November 15, 2023 — 11:01 am EST

Nov 15 (Reuters) - USD/JPY may be enjoying a modest retracement sees USD/JPY back above 151 as above-forecast retail sales partially offsets the CPI-inspired drop, but with Treasury yields attempting to establish a lower range of 4.35-4.65% in the 10-year, dollar upside against the yen should be somewhat contained.

That said, a closing break above pre-CPI levels of 4.65% would likely be concerning for those looking for downside in the pair as it would increase the risk of a move back towards the 2022 peak at 151.94.

Japanese GDP data released overnight showed a downside surprise, with the quarterly contraction of 0.5% versus an expected 0.1% fall validating the Bank of Japan’s cautious stance. Ultimately, U.S. yields tend to have the biggest say in the direction of USD/JPY.

Technically, the RSI divergence on the daily chart indicates that topside momentum is fading, which in turn leaves the pair vulnerable to setbacks. So far, the 150 handle has limited weakness, but a closing break below could open the door towards the 55-DMA situated at 149.10.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

