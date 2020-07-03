BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar upside limited as U.S. recovery far from certain

July 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar is unlikely to rise much in coming sessions as doubts creep in over the U.S. handling of its coronavirus outbreak and the daily chart continues to show a negative technical signal.

While the dollar edged up in early London trading on Friday and currency traders' risk appetite was boosted only slightly by better-than-expected U.S. jobs data, surging coronavirus cases in the United States tempered market optimism .

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, continues to trade under the previously broken 97.825 Fibonacci level -- a 61.8% retracement of the 94.632 to 102.99 2020 rise. That is a negative sign that could keep the bias on the downside in coming sessions.

Currency speculators, who had built up trades against the dollar to the highest in two years during May, increased their out-of-favour dollar bets further early last week, the latest positioning data showed .

USD Index vs New U.S. Covid Cases Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3grzlYn

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

