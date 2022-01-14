BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar up with bullish take on retail sales miss, Fed hike hopes

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The dollar index rebounded on Friday after finding support by the 61.8% Fibo of the October-November rally and writing off disappointing U.S. retail sales and industrial production data , but it faces resistance at 95.108.

The sales dive is seen mostly due to supply chain issues, front-loading of seasonal demand to avoid those bottlenecks and Omicron, thus allowing Treasury yields and the dollar bounce.

This week's 94.626 low is by the 61.8% Fibo of the October-November rise and the 21-week moving average at 94.676/594, so retracing at least a portion of this week's 96.232-4.626 drop looks plausible, particularly with eurodollar futures pricing in the most Fed hikes over the next 18 months since 2009.

But the dollar index must close above the daily cloud base and 50% Fibo of the October-November rally at 95.108 to signal a rebound to the 38.2% Fibo and prior seven-week range base by 95.54.

Given the unexpected dollar collapse after Wednesday's frothy U.S. CPI data , a rebound makes sense.

However, if stocks suffer from Fed hawkishness and demand and inflation recede this year, this week's dollar rout might foreshadow an eventual drop to key supports by October's 93.277 low.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

