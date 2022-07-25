BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar up vs yen with risk-rebound, but key hurdles, Fed fade weigh

July 25 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is higher today, recovering from Friday's dour global PMI data that triggered broad recession angst and sent the haven yen higher and dollar lower via tumbling Treasury yields, but Monday's rebound must close above key resistance at 136.80-82 to make today's gains not look ill-fated going into Wednesday's Fed meeting.

USD/JPY responses to the Fed's last two rate hikes were far less bullish than reaction to its initial rate hike in March. The May and June rate hikes were largely priced in beforehand, thus the sell-the-news responses. June's big 75bp hike -- with another 75bp expected on Wednesday -- has compressed the Fed's rate hiking cycle, lowered the terminal rate and kept two-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads below June's peak.

USD/JPY on Friday closed below the pivotal 21-day moving average, now resistance along with the kijun at 136.80-82. Friday's 135.575 swing low on EBS held just above 50% of the post-June Fed meeting range at 135.435.

A close above 136.82 is needed to take on the tenkan and 10-DMA at 137.48/63, while a close below 135.43 would target the key 50-DMA at 133.72. The latter assumes the Fed hikes 75bp Wednesday but markets again see that lowering the terminal rate.

