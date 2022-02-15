US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar up vs yen on Ukraine, PPI props, double-top shadow lingers

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Feb 15 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose on Tuesday as Ukraine-related risk aversion abated and soaring U.S. producer price inflation supported Treasury yields, but the dollar must still surpass the bearish January-February double-top at 116.355/34 to brighten its outlook.

Risk-on and off flows tied to geopolitical developments remain in flux , but for the moment the market is hoping war and destabilizing sanctions can be averted, thus unwinding of yen-funded carry trades will be limited and rising Treasury-JGB yields spreads should underpin USD/JPY.

Friday, Monday and Tuesday's lows by the daily cloud top and other important supports attracted strong buying before the close, reinforcing the daily uptrend. The key, though, is clearing the 116.355/34 double-top on EBS.

If Wednesday's January U.S. retail sales fully recover December's 1.9% plunge -- Omicron and payback for front-loaded holiday shopping season -- and FOMC minutes show hawks winning the debate on rate hikes, USD/JPY could retest the double-top.

A weekly close above 116.355 and the 10- and 21-week Bolli tops at 116.26-29 is needed to put in play the Dec 2016 peak at 118.66 and to escape the attraction to upcoming expiries at 116.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

