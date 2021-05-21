BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar up vs yen on Treasury yields, but still range bound

May 21 (Reuters) - USD/JPY got a boost from Treasury yields after U.S. PMI and existing home sales data, highlighted how demand is outstripping supply in the pandemic recovery.

USD/JPY is up modestly after an early dip to 108.615 on EBS, by the daily kijun and Wednesday's intraday, and weekly low, at 108.63/575. The post-data rebound faces resistance from the tenkan and up-trendline from January, now at 109.07. After seven failed attempts to end below it since April, the trendline was violated on a closing basis on Thursday, so finishing back above it on Friday would negate that bearish signal.

The Treasury yield and dollar bounces may be restrained by concern that U.S. growth and employment is being limited by goods and labor supply shortages. Those shortages could take many months to balance out, or years in some cases where long-term capital investments are required, such as in microchips and mining.

In any event, USD/JPY's three-week consolidation may persist ahead of the June 4 U.S. employment report, as options prices tend to suggest. A close outside of May's 108.34-9.785 trading range is needed to either target the 110.97 pandemic recovery peak, or suggest a slide to April's 107.48 low.

