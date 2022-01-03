US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar up near 2021's peak versus yen on soaring Treasury yields

USD/JPY rose on Monday as soaring Treasury yields outweighed safe-haven yen demand, keeping the 115.525 November multi-year peak within reach after retracing all of Nov. 26th's 115.36-3.05 Omicron induced plunge, which is also the Fibo objective off Nov. 30's nadir [nL1N2TJ0PK].

The yen is up versus other currencies, so the already overbought USD/JPY has more work to do to close above the 115.525 hurdle on EBS.

The burden of proof is on USD/JPY bulls to clear those key hurdles amid this week's key U.S. jobs data and December ISMs.

However, December's close above 114.535, the 76.4% Fibo of the 118.66-101.18 slide from December's 2016's peak to the pandemic trough -- and the more than halving of IMM net spec longs since November's peak -- may create space for an eventual rise toward 118.66 and nearby Fibo target.

Part of the cause for Monday's Treasury yields surge is rate locking as the year-end lull in corporate issuance is followed by a gusher of new issuance. That issuance comes as markets prepare for the March end of Fed balance sheet expansion and likely rate hikes thereafter.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

