BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar typically climbs against the yen in October

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar looks set to rise against the Japanese yen due to a combination of seasonal, fundamental and technical factors.

A study of USD/JPY's seasonal performance for each October since 2000 shows it has posted a positive return in 14 of the last 22 years, highlighting a seemingly in-built structural upside bias. Seasonality should not be considered in isolation, but when combined with other factors it can be a useful tool.

Japan recently spent a record of USD/JPY collapsed from the new 24-year 145.90 (EBS) high, to 140.31, before rebounding strongly. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki issued a fresh warning to investors on Monday against selling off the Japanese currency.

While USD/JPY bulls should tread carefully under the threat of further Japan intervention, spot's underlying bias remains on the upside as the chasm between the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan has continued to widen. The daily tenkan and kijun lines are positively aligned, increasing the technical scope for a 145.90 retest.

For more click on FXBUZ

Seasonality Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3SQ4pEx

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3SN5QUj

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.