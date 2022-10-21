BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar tumbles vs yen in suspected intervention, 146.12 key prop

Oct 21 (Reuters) - USD/JPY tumbled from its 32-year high of 151.94 on Friday in a drop seen as suspected intervention and also followed a sharp retreat in Fed rate hike bets.

USD/JPY had already run into resistance from the upper 10-week Bolli at 152.06 before Fed rate hike expectations retreated in the wake of a WSJ article https://on.wsj.com/3EW4jrk, which softened the dollar.

Tic charts since then show huge downward spikes with hallmarks of intervention, though the MoF has said it can take action without announcing it.

USD/JPY's next support is the daily kijun, now at 146.12. This year's 32% rise suggests scope for a correction. But eventually highly attractive Treasury-JGB yields spreads should limit losses.

The WSJ article pointed out that the Fed will have to back off aggressive 75bp rate hikes soon. The Fed rate ceiling fell back from above 5% earlier on Friday, but remains above the Fed's median 2023 dot plot at 4.75%. The BoJ's -0.1% policy rate and QE to cap JGB yields mean Treasury-JGB yield spreads should remain very attractive.

