BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar tumbles below 106 vs yen, July's 104.20 low in sight

June 25 (Reuters) - USD/JPY slid to a new low for the month on weak U.S. growth and troubled coronavirus aid prospects, extending its move below 106 as another wave of broad dollar selling put July lows on the agenda.

The selling pushed USD/JPY to support at the 61.8% Fib of its July-August rise, 104.20-107.05, by 105.29.

Haven flows as well as a broad resurgence in pan-Asia economic expectations after steps by the PBOC to stimulate the Chinese economy helped the yen.

A close below 105.62, the 50% Fib, would give USD/JPY bears the advantage, putting the July 31 low at 104.20 in focus and opening the way for further tests of support just above 103, and 102 on the way to the March low at 101.18.

But further yen gains may become more difficult to realize as the U.S. election campaign pressures Democrats and Republican alike to prop up the U.S. economy with recovery aid, which should boost the dollar.

The yen's seven-big figure rise since late-February may also be a source of consternation for Japan, with a strong currency potentially hindering the country's recovery. For more click on FXBUZ

JPY Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3241Gyv

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

