BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar tumble vs yen puts longs under duress as 108 support nears

April 19 (Reuters) - USD/JPY tumbled on Monday, putting hefty spec longs accumulated in March during the rise from 108.28 to 110.42 are under major pressure.

Monday's dive below the up trend-line drawn across the lows from March 8's long accumulation base into last week's lows, at 108.62, applied particularly painful pressure.

USD/JPY probed support from options, an ABC objective off March and April highs and the weekly tenkan at 107.945-8.00. Specs who accumulated $6.738 bln net longs in the three weeks preceding the March 31 and 2021 trend high at 110.97, and have largely maintained that positioning since, could become even more anxious if supports by 108 give way.

More troubling would be breaking the 38.2% Fibo of 2021's advance and the 55-day moving average at 107.77/75, as the next key support comes at 106.78 from the 50% Fibo of this year's rally, the weekly kijun and a 161.8% Fibo target off March's high.

Daily RSIs fell to an oversold reading, which may give support near 108 some stability as the daily cloud top rises to 108 by April 26, but a week may feel like an eternity for longs without a rise above resistance at 109 before then.

