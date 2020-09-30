BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar tripped up versus yen by firm US data

Sept 30 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's early gains on risk-reduction flows into the dollar, currently a top funding and haven currency, faltered after a slew of surprisingly strong second-string U.S. data and after running into resistance by key technical hurdles near 105.83 , making Tuesday's low pivotal.

Thin Treasury-JGB yield spreads and low-for-long Fed outlook have allowed the dollar to co-opt most of the yen's role as the chief funding and haven currency. That gives the dollar a slight edge when risk comes off, as it did briefly following Tuesday's acrimonious presidential debate.

But Wednesday's string of above-forecast U.S. data lifted stocks and weakened the dollar, taking USD/JPY negative.

Wednesday's 105.80 high on EBS ran into the downtrend line from June and the 61.8% Fibo of the 106.945-104.00 Aug. 28 to Sept. 21 drop at 105.82-3. USD/JPY held below the falling cloud base and 55-day moving average line at 105.91/93, with the base dropping to 105.81 Thursday.

Tuesday's 105.345 EBS low guards the run of higher lows since September's 104 nadir. A close below it would target the tenkan at 104.90.

