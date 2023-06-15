BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar tops eyed vs yen as Fed dots doubted

June 15 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's rise to new 2023 highs on Thursday could be a major top due to doubts about the Fed's "hawkish" rate-hike skip amid mediocre U.S. data, charts flashing bearish divergence signals and a Japanese official hinting at intervention.

Prices fell from Thursday's 141.50 peak on EBS that ran into the same rising channel top resistance that May's peak did, with the market only willing to bet on maybe one more Fed hike, while Fed dots signal two.

A veiled threat of yen-supporting intervention from the Japanese government added to the risks -- with IMM specs more net long than during 2022's 151.94 peaking period -- as did Thursday's lackluster U.S. data.

Treasury yields fell, with Fed rate cuts priced by around January.

Having shed earlier gains, USD/JPY neared the tenkan at 140.13 and Thursday's 139.945 lows. Dip buyers will be wary of a finish below the rising 21-day moving average, at 139.53, which has been probed but not closed below the last four days.

A close below June's low and 38.2% of the May-June rise at 138.44 would target the 50% and 61.8% Fibos at 137.50/6.55.

The BoJ Friday is seen keeping rates negative and yield curve capped.

