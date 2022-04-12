BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar top may be in vs yen after core CPI, earnings surprise

April 12 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's tumble following below-forecast U.S. core CPI data and unexpectedly steep drop in real weekly earnings on Tuesday may signal the top is in for the time being if rallying Eurodollars stay away from their recent lows.

USD/JPY fell from pre-CPI highs by 125.50 to session lows by 124.76 after the data, retreating from Monday's peak of 125.77, its strongest since June 2015.

Recent IMM spec trader reports 1097741NNET indicate that net yen shorts have increased as USD/JPY has risen. The net spec yen short increased to -104,000 contracts from -56,000 in mid-March as USD/JPY rose from approximately 115 to current levels.

Yen spec positioning shows a significant 78% of spec positioning is concentrated on the short-side, with yen shorts at 118,000 contracts 1097741NSHT versus longs with 15,000 1097741NLNG.

Should upcoming U.S. data convey above-target U.S. inflation moving back toward the Fed's 2% target, USD/JPY bulls would exit longs, putting the 10-day moving average at 123.55 in view and opening the way for a test of 120.21, the 50% Fib of 114.65-125.77. Below there comes a series of rising daily moving averages that could be targeted on the way to March lows by 114.65.

For more click on FXBUZ

JPY IMM Positioning Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/364tOaL

Yen Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3E3wke4

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.