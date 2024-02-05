News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar to take on 149.17 Fibo hurdle, maybe 150, after PMI push

February 05, 2024

Feb 5 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is sizing up the final Fibo hurdle at 149.17 after above-forecast ISM services reinforced the post-payrolls surge.

The solid 53.4 PMI reading was accompanied by an inflationary prices paid at 64.0 versus 57.4 last, further reducing the amount of Fed cuts expected this year and lifting Treasury-JGB yields spreads toward 2024's highs.

The hot ISM report keeps futures pricing out a March rate cut and discounting just 113bp of easing this year, down from roughly 150bp in late December. Two-year Treasury yields are up 9.4bp.

If USD/JPY clears the 76.4% Fibo of the November-December plunge at 149.17, the 150 psychological pivot point could be in play, though there are concerns Japan's MoF might again feel compelled to defend the yen as it approaches 2022/23's 32-year depths at 151.94/92.

Traders are also weighing when the BoJ will exit its negative rates policy, given extreme yen weakness is boosting exports, growth and inflation, as Monday's strong services PMI data helped keep an April hike to zero mostly priced in.

