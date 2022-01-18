BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar to struggle vs yen until stocks digest Fed hike risks

Jan 18 (Reuters) - USD/JPY surrendered its early gains on Tuesday as falling stocks boosted safe-haven demand for the yen, offsetting a dollar-supportive two-year high in 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads and leaving resistance near 115 as a key obstacle.

USD/JPY rallied earlier in the day to a 115.06 high on EBS on a combination of the higher yield spreads and some disappointment the BOJ showed no inclination toward tightening, despite raising its inflation forecast .

The 10-day moving average capped the high, then the yen rallied as U.S. equity futures began their latest drop in the face of rising discount rates that make future growth worth less.

So far, USD/JPY has held the pre-BOJ session low at 114.455 that is also the 38.2% Fibo of the rebound from Friday's 113.475 low at key Fibo supports to today's recovery high.

If the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can hold above their 100- and 200-DMAs at 4,576 and 14,986, respectively, and USD/JPY above the 114.455 low, the recovery will remain intact. But a close above 115 is needed to show yield spreads are enough to overcome risk aversion.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rwWcJc

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.