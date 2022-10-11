BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar to soar versus yen, despite intervention worries

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The dollar looks set to keep strengthening against the yen despite market worries about another round of intervention by the Bank of Japan. Fundamental and technical factors point to new multi-year highs.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday the United States showed understanding to "a certain extent" on Tokyo's currency market intervention last month.

That intervention saw USD/JPY drop from a new 24-year 145.90 (EBS) peak on Sept. 22, to hit 140.31, but it is now close to staging a 100% recovery. Regardless of any consensus, yen intervention seems futile as the chasm between the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan has continued to widen. Japan's Kishida backs BOJ's ultra-loose policy despite the yen's plunge.

The dollar has the room to soar, withred-hot inflation expected. USD/JPY will likely break above 145.90, especially as the daily tenkan and kijun lines are positively aligned. Fourteen-day momentum remains positive, reinforcing the potential for gains well above 145.90 and option barriers at 146.00.

