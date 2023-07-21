BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar to see a bigger recovery versus yen as BOJ looms

July 21 (Reuters) - A decisive shift took place in USD/JPY this week as the Bank of Japan came into focus, and bigger USD/JPY gains are likely in coming sessions.

The dollar firmed on Friday as data pointed to U.S. labour market resilience that could lead the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer, while the Japanese yen was sold after Japan's core consumer inflation re-accelerated in June.

The BOJ is leaning towards keeping its yield control policy unchanged at next week's meeting, five sources familiar with its thinking said, as policymakers prefer to scrutinise more data to ensure wages and inflation keep rising. This further hurt the yen.

USD/JPY's recovery on Friday has broken above the 141.16 Fibo, a 50% retrace of the 145.07 to 137.25 (EBS) drop. Bigger gains through the 142.08 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of the same 145.07-137.25 drop, is very much on the cards.

As EUR/JPY's 30- and 60-day log correlations with USD/JPY are well above +0.5, expect the cross to continue to move in tandem with spot.

