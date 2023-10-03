BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar to read NFP runes for Fed rate guidance

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The dollar's bull run looks set to continue if Friday's US employment data comes in better than expected and raises the risk of another interest rate rise from the Federal Reserve before year-end.

September's non-farm payrolls number is forecast at 170k, according to a Reuters poll, with the jobless rate forecast to tick down to 3.7%.

On Monday, Cleveland Fed leader Loretta Mester said she suspects the U.S. central bank "may well need to raise the fed funds rate once more this year". Mester's hawkish steer helped inflate the USD index to 107.21 on Tuesday, its highest level since November last year.

Markets currently see a 28% chance of the Fed raising rates on Nov. 1, versus a 19% chance last Friday - when the risk of a US government shutdown loomed large (on Saturday, Congress averted the shutdown). The probability of a Fed hike in December is currently around 50%, versus 38% last Friday. FEDWATCH

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

