BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar to gain if Powell moves Fed expectations dial

June 20 (Reuters) - The dollar could strengthen if the probability of one or more Federal Reserve rate hikes before year-end rises after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual monetary policy testimony this week.

Markets currently price a 72% chance of the U.S. central bank raising rates by 25 basis points to 5.25-5.50% next month, and an 88% chance of a quarter-point hike by September/November. FEDWATCH

This contrasts with last week's hawkish Fed dot plots, which showed nine of 18 officials expect the policy rate to be raised twice to 5.50-5.75% before year-end, while three others felt it needs to go even higher.

If Powell helps to close the gap between what markets expect and what the dot plots suggest, the greenback might push its recovery envelope from last Friday's five-week low of 102.

Powell will address the U.S. House Financial Affairs Committee from 1400 GMT on Wednesday, and the U.S. Senate Banking Committee from 1400 GMT on Thursday.

