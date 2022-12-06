BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar to gain if Fed rate whisper turns into shout

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar could hit the comeback trail if the expectation that the Federal Reserve will either "raise and cut" or "raise and hold" interest rates next year is displaced by a "raise and raise" belief.

Clues as to where the Fed Funds rate might be heading in 2023 should be supplied by the U.S. central bank next week (Dec. 14), alongside its expected 50 basis point rate hike to 4.25-4.50%.

The USD index pushed its recovery envelope from Monday's 23-week low of 104.10 to a high of 105.50 in early European trade on Tuesday, as the continent digested a WSJ article by Nick Timiraos headlined "Fed to weigh higher rates next year".

The piece by the "Fed whisperer" came hot-on-the-heels of Monday's U.S. ISM service beat, which lifted the dollar. The key U.S. release before next week's Fed meeting is November inflation data on Dec. 13.

