BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar to eye May highs vs yen if 50bp Fed hikes hold past summer

June 2 (Reuters) - The falling dollar held up better against the yen than other currencies on Thursday, with no risk of JGB yields rising, but it needs help from U.S. payrolls and CPI data and markets to price in 50bp hikes beyond the summer to raise its sights.

USD/JPY's 130.24 high on EBS was within reach of May's 20-year peak at 131.35, assuming choppy Treasury yields after mixed U.S. jobs data and reasonably hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard can trend toward May highs following Friday's employment and ISM services reports.

A USD/JPY breakout above 131.35 toward 2002's 135.15 high would need the peak pricing of Fed rate hikes seen on May 4, after that day's FOMC meeting, being retested. That and 2- and 10-year Treasury yields again rising toward 2018's 2.98% and 3.26% prior Fed tightening cycle highs. That would happen if 50bp rate hikes are priced in beyond the June and July hikes the Fed's already telegraphed.

Because Japanese CPI minus food and energy is less than half the BOJ's 2% target, USD/JPY bulls need not worry about competition from higher JGB yields.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3m6G3rJ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ajDXC8

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.