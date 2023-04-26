BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar to drop against yen as risk aversion climbs

April 26 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen rather than the U.S. dollar, both safe-haven assets, will likely benefit most from renewed concerns over the U.S. economy and banking sector.

Asian currencies and equities fell on Wednesday as risk sentiment remained tepid after softening U.S. data and renewed banking sector concerns fanned fears of a recession. In times of uncertainty, with risk aversion on the rise, funds usually flow into the safe-haven yen.

USD/JPY recently failed to hold a break above the 134.75 Fibo, a 61.8% retrace of the 137.90 to 129.65 (EBS) drop, setting up a "bull trap". There is scope for losses to the base of the daily cloud that spans 132.56-134.00. The "cloud twist" circa 132.73-74, on May 3, will likely exert magnetism as this date draws nearer.

As EUR/JPY's 30- and 60-day log correlations with USD/JPY are above +0.6, the two currency pairs will likely continue to move in tandem with each other.

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/422rloP

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.