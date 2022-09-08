BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar to digest frothy uptrend vs yen as US CPI looms next

Sept 8 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's extraordinary 130.40-144.99 rally from August's lows to Wednesday's 24-year highs might need to consolidate until next week's U.S. CPI and retail sales reports inform Fed policy, which will probably become more data dependent after an expected third 75bp Fed hike on Sept. 21.

USD/JPY is more overbought than before the Fed's latest 75bp hike in July and found stiff resistance by 145 Wednesday, suggesting fresh fundamental fuel may be needed to clear 145 toward 1998's 147.64 peak.

Initial resistance is at 144.56. Support is at Wednesday and Thursday's 143.325/2.75 EBS lows.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, following the ECB's 75bp hike Thursday, reiterated the Fed's strong commitment to controlling inflation -- boosting short-term Treasury yields and the dollar -- while holding out hope for a soft landing .

Two-year Treasury yields remain below September's peak and Fed fund ceiling pricing remains little changed slightly below 4%, leaving data to decide when and how the Fed transitions to smaller hikes.

Next week's CPI is forecast at -0.1% month on month.

Meanwhile, Japanese officials have unified their threat to deal with the yen's plunge .

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

