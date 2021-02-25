BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar threatening pandemic trend low, possibly 2017 trough

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The dollar, already a bit oversold before the start of Thursday's New York session, bounced off 9-week lows after strong durable goods and jobless claims , but rallies are being faded and January's pandemic trend lows look vulnerable.

Because of the Fed's relaxed view on rising asset prices and inflation as they await a sustained employment recovery, short-term Treasury yields remain very low and little help to the dollar. The bear yield curve steepening reflects markets viewing U.S. fiscal and monetary policies as overly accommodative and dilutive of the dollar.

The dollar index has already broken the last meaningful supports ahead of January's 89.206 pandemic low. This month's high was rejected by September's swing low and before reaching the weekly kijun that it would have needed to clear to mark a reversal of the broad downtrend.

A weekly close below the Jan. 22 B-wave low at 90.039 looks likely, further endangering the 89.206 trend low and likely targeting the 161.8% Fibo off the September's high, at 87.988, if not 2017's low and 50% Fibo of the 2011-17 uptrend by 88.25.

