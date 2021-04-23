BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar tests crucial support and pandemic recovery divergence theory

April 23 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.28% on Friday and probed its daily cloud base support by this week's crucial 90.856 low and 61.8% Fibo of 2021's recovery, a break of which could signal this year's recovery on the U.S.'s more rapid pandemic recovery is over.

To do that, EUR/USD, the main component of the dollar index must clear key resistance from its daily cloud top and 161.8% Fibo-projected top at 1.2091-92, as well as the 61.8% Fibo of 2021's decline at 1.2103 on EBS. USD/JPY already briefly broken key support .

The dollar's Q1 recovery was based on acknowledgement the U.S. economic rebound had accelerated faster than Europe and Japan's and an unwinding of excessive accumulated shorts after the U.S. currency began rising in January.

Treasury yields recovered faster than euro zone and Japanese government debt yields in Q1, but have retreated since, despite U.S. data still out-performing both economies . Today's early April PMI readings in Europe recovered more than forecast, but remain well below U.S. economic expansion levels .

If the dollar's key support remains intact after the April 27-28 Fed meeting, Fibo resistance at 91.84 would attract.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3avpwZ2

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gA7RmH

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/32GiRXF

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

