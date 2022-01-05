BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar tension for range break highest since 2014 as payrolls loom

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The dollar index has been trading sideways since peaking on Nov. 24 and could be setting the stage for a major breakout, with Friday's non-farm payrolls report looming as a potential catalyst.

The high in November matched an objective from an inverted head-and-shoulders, arguing for the consolidation that followed. Since then, spreads on 30-day Bolli bands have narrowed to their tightest since 2014, an extreme that suggests the index has consolidated sufficiently and is now girding for a breakout.

The dollar fell Wednesday, failing to benefit from unexpectedly strong ADP jobs data, with investors likely awaiting Friday's figures due to huge variances between the two series, as well as Wednesday's FOMC minutes.

The dollar's range highs are at 96.938/914. Its lows are at 95.544/568 by the 38.2% Fibo of the 93.277-96.938 November-December rally, a rise that accelerated after 30-day Bolli spreads began to rise from tights on Nov. 10.

Heightened Fed QE tapering and rate hike anticipation backed that rally, but the range top held on Dec. 15 after the FOMC matched those expectations.

A close Friday below 95.54 would signal a slide toward the 94.676 61.8% Fibo. A finish above 96.938 is key to targeting the 102.99-89.206 pandemic drop's 61.8% Fibo at 97.725.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

