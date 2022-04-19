BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar surge vs yen gets inkling of BOJ push-back, but leverage is limited

April 19 (Reuters) - USD/JPY soared to fresh 20-year highs on Tuesday spurred by surging Treasury yields versus very low-yielding JGBs. However, 10-year JGB yields have gotten above the BOJ's 25bp yield curve control cap for the first time since the central bank initiated its negative rate policy in January 2016, creating a bit of uncertainty for yen shorts. That said, the BOJ doesn't have much room to support the yen.

So far, 10-year JGB yields have only risen to 26.9bps and the move might be anomalous and addressed during the next Tokyo session, but the timing of the yield cap breach is interesting as it comes after this week's MOF and BOJ comments about the risks of a rapidly falling yen and as G20 finance ministers and central bankers gather in Washington .

Three-quarters of Japanese firms bemoan current yen weakness as bad for business . But the BOJ has two major problems in letting JGB yields rise: 1) inflation in Japan is only forecast to rise to 0.8% in March versus the BOJ's ever-elusive 2% target, and 2) a sharp rise in JGB yields could make servicing Japan's enormous debt, now worth nearly 257% of its GDP, untenable.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

