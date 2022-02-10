BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar surge on hot US CPI rejected at key resistance

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index surged on Thursday after another scorching-hot U.S. CPI report sent Fed rate hike pricing and Treasury yields soaring, but its failure to overcome key resistance betrayed market deference to the potential for ECB tightening to constrain the U.S. currency.

The 0.6% core and overall inflation rises from December and 6.0% and 7.5% year-on-year increases raised the probability of a 50bp hike in March and more than 150bp of hikes this year. Two-year Treasury-Bund yield spreads climbed to 1.82%, highest in two years.

The dollar retreated swiftly after failing to clear the key resistance -- the 38.2% Fibo of its drop from January's peak to February's post-Fed and ECB lows and the 55-day moving average by 96.01 -- due to a pause in Treasury yields and fears Fed tightening pricing is peaking, leaving the ECB to narrow the gap.

Regardless, the spread between Fed and ECB terminal rates remains dollar bullish, while the BOJ digs in on capping JGB yield rises .

But markets remain concerned the ECB might tighten more than their guidance implies , despite core euro zone inflation at 2.5% year-on-year in January versus 6.0% in the U.S.

A weekly close below the 21-week moving average at 95.235 is needed to signal the dollar's Fed-led uptrend is over.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rErzTu

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3LlwosO

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.