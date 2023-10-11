News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar supported by major Fibo as Fed minutes loom

October 11, 2023 — 04:16 am EDT

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's downside is limited by a major Fibonacci level as FX traders await further information on the trajectory of Federal Reserve policy rates.

The dollar was largely rangebound on Wednesday, though remained weighed down by recent dovish Fed comments. The focus now turns to minutes of the Fed's September policy meeting, out later on Wednesday, which could offer further clues on its interest rate outlook. Note U.S. inflation data is due on Thursday.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, has suffered a setback in recent sessions but will likely be limited by the 105.501 Fibo, a 23.6% retrace of the 99.549 to 107.34 (July to October) rise.

While USD index is above 105.501 Fibo, expect a bullish resumption to retest the 107.34 2023 peak. However, a daily close under the 105.501 Fibo would shift the bias on the downside.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

