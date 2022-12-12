US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar support in play if CPI favors Fed pivot

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

December 12, 2022 — 10:09 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell mildly on Monday but avoided breaking below December's low and nearby support, which might hold until U.S. CPI Tuesday and Fed and other central bank meetings this week confirm convergence toward ECB and BoE rates expected by markets late next year.

Markets priced in much of the convergence between Treasury and bund yields when the dollar index hit its December lows, which probed the 76.4% Fibo of the 101.29-114.78 May-September rally at 104.47.

A full retracement to May's low could follow if CPI data, particularly the monthly core services, demonstrate cooling and the Fed meets expectations on Wednesday of a 50bp rate hike with economic and rate projections allowing for a peak in rates near 5%.

But if inflation data dim hopes of a sub-5% Fed funds ceiling and the potential for rate cuts late next year, the focus will shift to the ECB and BoE on Thursday. Currently, the ECB and BoE are priced to hike rates by 136bp and 167bp by December 2023, versus 66bp from the Fed after a 112bp May peak.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

