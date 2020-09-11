BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar struggles for impetus in rangy grind vs yen
Sept 11 (Reuters) - USD/JPY struggled for direction on Friday, remaining locked in an extremely thin range of 106.26-106.08 range with little chance of a break-out in the absence of a major new catalyst.
USD/JPY has consolidated and its range compressed between the current 21-day moving average at 106.06 and 55-DMA at 106.41, since late August.
USD/JPY has avoided the recent yaw in the dollar since both components are low-yielding safe-haven currencies.
Yen net spec positioning has remained steady between +20k and +30k contracts, though there has been a significant decrease in overall positioning. In early August, there were 96k 1097741NNET of gross positions - 32k short, 64k long. That compares to 63k positions - 46k long, 17k short - as of September 1.
With growth and rate moves off the near-term table, straddle positions may gain favor on hopes the recent range extremes by 105.20 or 106.95 will be tested.
(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
